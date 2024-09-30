NORAD Protests Russian Buzzing

A Russian Su-35 pilot unleashed his inner Maverick off the coast of Alaska last week and got a predictable reaction from NORAD. “On Sept 23, 2024, NORAD aircraft flew a safe and disciplined intercept of Russian Military Aircraft in the Alaska ADIZ, NORAD Commander Gen. Gregory Guillot said in a tweet. "The conduct of one Russian Su-35 was unsafe, unprofessional, and endangered all – not what you’d see in a professional air force.”