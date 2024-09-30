CategoriesOur PublicationsAdvertiseAccount

NORAD Protests Russian Buzzing

NORAD F-16 rocked by Su-35 during ADIZ intercept

Russ Niles
Russ Niles

Screenshot

Su-35 buzzes F-16 off Alaska

A Russian Su-35 pilot unleashed his inner Maverick off the coast of Alaska last week and got a predictable reaction from NORAD. “On Sept 23, 2024, NORAD aircraft flew a safe and disciplined intercept of Russian Military Aircraft in the Alaska ADIZ, NORAD Commander Gen. Gregory Guillot said in a tweet. "The conduct of one Russian Su-35 was unsafe, unprofessional, and endangered all – not what you’d see in a professional air force.”

After several NORAD fighters intercepted a flight of Russian bombers and their escorts in the Air Defense Identification Zone off Alaska, one of the Su-35s apparently hung back and then accelerated in a full afterburner pass of one of the NORAD planes. The close buzz clearly startled the NORAD pilot and rocked the aircraft.

Russ Niles
Russ NilesEditor
Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
Related Stories
California 2031 Leaded Avgas Ban Signed Into Law
Aviation NewsCalifornia 2031 Leaded Avgas Ban Signed Into LawRuss Niles
NOAA Buying New Hurricane Hunters
Aviation NewsNOAA Buying New Hurricane HuntersRuss Niles
NTSB Rips FAA For Delayed 737 Rudder Response
Aviation NewsNTSB Rips FAA For Delayed 737 Rudder ResponseRuss Niles
Drug Charges Follow Highway Landing
Aviation NewsDrug Charges Follow Highway LandingRuss Niles
U.S. Fines Air Canada For Iraqi Incursions
Aviation NewsU.S. Fines Air Canada For Iraqi IncursionsRuss Niles
Five Killed In Wright Memorial Crash
Aviation NewsFive Killed In Wright Memorial CrashRuss Niles