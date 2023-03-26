Nordic Countries Combine Fighter Forces Against Russian Threat

Europe’s Nordic countries have combined their air defense forces into a single unit totaling about 250 modern fighters to blunt any territorial expansion plans by Russia. Norway, Denmark and Finland will contribute their F-35s while Sweden will add its Gripens to the force. “Our combined fleet can be compared to [that of] a large European country,” Maj. Gen. Jan Dam, commander of the Danish air force, told Reuters. The formidable force was created in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and is expected to be a major thorn in Russia’s side.

The ultimate goal is to be able to operate seamlessly together as one force by developing a Nordic concept for joint air operations based on already known NATO methodology. Norway already has some F-35s along with F-16s and Denmark and Finland will be getting their F-35s soon. Finland has F/A-18 Hornets currently and Denmark operates F-16s. Sweden has Gripen Cs and Ds initially and is getting a modernized E model. The signing ceremony was held Ramstein Air Force Base in Germany, a major NATO base. Denmark and Norway are in NATO and Sweden and Finland have applied to join because of the Russian invasion.