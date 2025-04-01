NTSB Smooths Accident Data Reporting

The NTSB is making it easier for pilots to tell them all about what might be the worst day of their lives. The board has introduced a new user-friendly secure online portal to allow pilots and operators to submit data about incidents and accidents that the organization is investigating. It replaces a cumbersome fillable PDF that must be filled out and emailed to the NTSB. It will also free up some time at the other end because NTSB staff must manually input the information from the PDF into their system.