NTSB Delayed In Altitude Verification Of Collision Aircraft

The NTSB says it will have to build a timeline for the data obtained from the flight data recorder on the Blackhawk helicopter involved in last weeks collision in Washington because the data wasn't time stamped. The Board had hoped to get definitive answers on the discrepancy between the radar data and the FDR and ADS-B gear on the CRJ700 that was also involved from the FDR.

The radar scope in front of the controller working both aircraft showed the helicopter at 200 feet and that figure was transmitted directly from the Blackhawk's Mode S transponder. The FDR and ADS-B on the plane put its altitude at 325 feet plus or minus 25 feet. The discrepancy and its source is fundamental to the investigation as the on-site work continues.

"NTSB investigators are working to synchronize flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder data from both aircraft, ATC communications and radar scope data to obtain a detailed timeline," the NTSB said in an update published Monday. "The flight data recorder for the Black Hawk did not have timestamps. Investigators will have to manually create timestamps, which requires additional time to validate."