‘Ocular Impact’ Rule For Green-Minded Airports Published

The FAA has published a new policy that tries to ensure that pilots and controllers aren’t blinded by the reflected light of green projects at airports. Homeland Security Today is reporting that airports with control towers now have to assess the potential glare hazard from solar power projects and clear the design with the agency. It even has a term for the hazard. It’s called the “ocular impact.”

According to the publication the airport considering solar power must confirm “it has sufficiently analyzed the potential for glint and glare and determined there is no potential for ocular impact to the airport traffic control tower cab. If any impacts are discovered after construction, the airport must mitigate the impact at its expense.” Airports that ignore the policy might face sanctions.