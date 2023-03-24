Off-Duty Pilot Assists After Southwest Captain Suffers Medical Emergency

A pilot from another airline was called to the flight deck to assist the crew on Southwest Flight 6013 on Wednesday after the captain suffered a medical emergency. A nurse reportedly provided medical assistance to the captain onboard after he was removed from the cockpit. Further details regarding the captain’s current condition and the nature of the medical emergency have not been made public.

“A credentialed pilot from another airline, who was on board, entered the flight deck and assisted with radio communication while our Southwest pilot flew the aircraft,” Southwest said. “We greatly appreciate their support and assistance.”

The aircraft, a Boeing 737-700, was enroute from Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) in Las Vegas, Nevada, to John Glenn International (CMH) in Columbus, Ohio. It diverted back to LAS following the emergency, landing after one hour and 17 minutes in the air. Operated by an alternate crew, the flight departed for Columbus again after about three hours. The FAA is investigating the incident.