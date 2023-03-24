Off-Duty Pilot Assists After Southwest Captain Suffers Medical Emergency

A pilot from another airline was called to the flight deck to assist the crew on Southwest Flight 6013 on Wednesday after the captain suffered a medical emergency. A nurse reportedly provided medical assistance to the captain onboard after he was removed from the cockpit. Further details regarding the captain’s current condition and the nature of the medical emergency have not been made public.
“A credentialed pilot from another airline, who was on board, entered the flight deck and assisted with radio communication while our Southwest pilot flew the aircraft,” Southwest said. “We greatly appreciate their support and assistance.”
The aircraft, a Boeing 737-700, was enroute from Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) in Las Vegas, Nevada, to John Glenn International (CMH) in Columbus, Ohio. It diverted back to LAS following the emergency, landing after one hour and 17 minutes in the air. Operated by an alternate crew, the flight departed for Columbus again after about three hours. The FAA is investigating the incident.
Capt. Oveur shouldn’t have had the fish.
When I was active duty in the Air Force, I was traveling in uniform, and sat next to a couple of young women traveling together (one with a baby in arms). They asked if I was a pilot, I said yes, and one of them said, “Then if something happened to the pilots, you could land the plane?” My answer was, yes, I could, but that only happens in the movies. I guess sometimes, life imitates art. Although using “art” and “Airplane” in the same sentence seems a stretch.
They also asked if I was a father, and I said, “I found this in my pocket as my meeting was starting this morning.”, and pulled a pacifier out of my pocket.
Watching the national news, I learned the miracle of having that extra pilot on board saved everyone from almost certain death.
This is a terrible story. There should be a clear priority to calling pilots to the cockpit–student pilots first, then general aviation, and only as a last resort, a credentialed pilot from another airline.
The NFL also refuses to listen to me. When the quarterback goes down, a seat number should be drawn at random, a uniform provided, and the fan goes in. Only after the possession ends should the so-called “backup quarterback” be allowed to play.