Ohio Leaders Push For Cleveland As NASA’s New Headquarters

Ohio lawmakers are advocating for NASA’s headquarters to move from Washington, D.C. to Cleveland after its lease expires in 2028.

Amelia Walsh
Ohio lawmakers are pushing for NASA to relocate its headquarters from Washington, D.C. to Cleveland once its lease expires in 2028.

In a letter sent Tuesday to Vice President J.D. Vance and NASA's incoming leader Jared Isaacman, the lawmakers highlighted Ohio’s rich aviation history and emphasized the potential for significant cost savings while still maintaining access to world-class aerospace resources.

This push is part of a broader initiative under the Trump administration, which encourages federal agencies to explore moving operations to more cost-effective regions outside of Washington, D.C.

The lawmakers argue that moving NASA to Ohio would significantly enhance the agency’s effectiveness and fiscal responsibility, while offering substantial savings for taxpayers. They specifically pointed to the NASA Glenn Research Center and the Lewis Field site at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, which offer ample office space and redevelopment opportunities for the agency's operations.

Twelve Ohio Republicans and one Democrat signed on to the letter. Meanwhile, other states including Alabama, Florida, and Texas are also pursuing similar proposals.

