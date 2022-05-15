One person was killed and five injured after a Cessna 172 made an emergency landing on a bridge and collided with an SUV in Miami on Saturday afternoon. Two occupants of the plane were able to get out of the plane and were taken to a local trauma center. The body of another person was found in the plane. The three occupants of the SUV were treated for non-life-threatening injuries according to local officials. The aircraft fuselage was destroyed in a post-crash fire but it was about 100 feet from the SUV and the fire did not spread.

The aircraft took off from Fort Lauderdale bound for Key West when the crash occurred about 1 p.m. The crash occurred on Haulover Inlet Bridge. Some officials have told local media the aircraft lost power before the accident. The plane hit the SUV head on and ended up inverted and on fire.