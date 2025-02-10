One Dead In BizJet Ground Collision

At least one person was killed and at least three others injured when a Lear 35 left a runway and collided with a Gulfstream 200 business jet on the ramp at Scottsdale Air Park on Monday. The Lear was rolling out after landing when it crossed an infield and collided with the parked Gulfstream. An airport spokesman told local media the left main gear collapsed before the runway excursion. Video on azfamily.com showed the impact moved the much larger G200 about three plane lengths. The Lear was reportedly owned by Motley Crue lead singer Vince Neil but he was not on board. TMZ reported Neil's girlfriend and her female friend were among the injured. Two dogs survived the crash. The plane was on a flight from Austin.