OneSky Partners With Eve As Launch Customer for eVTOLs

OneSky Flight’s Halo business unit has placed an order for 200 Eve eVTOL aircraft. With deliveries expected to start in 2026, the developmental urban air mobility vehicles are seen as the next step in OneSky’s strategy of providing a door-to-door solution for private air travel. Initial Halo services are planned for New York and London.

OneSky is a part of entrepreneur Ken Ricci’s Ohio-based Directional Aviation Group. Eve Urban Air Mobility Solutions is an established Embraer-backed developer of eVTOL aircraft. The companies refer to the purchase agreement as a partnership, and Halo, the rebranded version of a U.K.-based management company OneSky acquired last month, is considered the launch customer for Eve eVTOLs.

Ricci cites a 15-year business plan that involves three tranches of five years each. The first is to explore further linking of current helicopter services and infrastructure with Directional’s business jet offerings, which include everything from managing individual private jets to selling jet cards. He said package deals with rotorcraft services could be offered as early as later this year.

The next phase would involve transitioning from conventional helicopter technology to eVTOL aircraft such as the Eve. That infrastructure would continue to rely on existing heliports, however. The final phase would expand takeoff and landing sites to include rooftops and other convenient locations.