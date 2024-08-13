Aviation NewsBlogMultimediaFeaturesShows & EventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsAdvertise

Fatal Osprey Crash Blamed On ‘Pilot Error’

A fatal Marine Osprey crash in Australia last year has been blamed on human factors rather than the trouble-plagued aircraft. According to Military.com, a military investigation found “pilot error and…

Russ Niles
Russ Niles

A fatal Marine Osprey crash in Australia last year has been blamed on human factors rather than the trouble-plagued aircraft. According to Military.com, a military investigation found "pilot error and complacency" to be the cause of the accident, which killed three Marines, including both pilots and a corporal who died trying to save them. Cpl. Steven Collart went into the burning flight deck to try to bring out Maj. Tobin Lewis and Capt. Eleanor LeBeau.

The crash punctuated a chaotic multinational military exercise called Exercise Predator's Run near Darwin in northern Australia. The aircraft crashed after taking evasive maneuvers when it came too close to another Osprey it was trailing. But much of the report focused on a pervasive attitude of lax maintenance and discipline in the unit, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 363. The report recommended administrative action against unit commander Col. Joe Whitfield for "permitting a culture that disregarded safety of flight and aviation maintenance procedures." He has since resigned. It also recommended charges against the head of maintenance for the unit, who was not named.

Russ Niles
Russ NilesEditor
Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
Related Stories
Hail Damage Grounds Airliners At Calgary Airport
Aviation NewsHail Damage Grounds Airliners At Calgary AirportRuss Niles
Stolen Helicopter Crashes Into Australian Hotel
Aviation NewsStolen Helicopter Crashes Into Australian HotelRuss Niles
Ukraine Looking For Retired F-16 Pilots
Aviation NewsUkraine Looking For Retired F-16 PilotsRuss Niles
Thanks For Your Input
Aviation NewsThanks For Your InputRuss Niles
Pilot Continues Flight After Gear Torn Off On Takeoff
Aviation NewsPilot Continues Flight After Gear Torn Off On TakeoffRuss Niles
Skywest Pilot Diverts After Saying He Wasn’t Qualified For Jackson Hole Landing
Aviation NewsSkywest Pilot Diverts After Saying He Wasn’t Qualified For Jackson Hole LandingRuss Niles