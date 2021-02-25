PAL-V Finalizes Flying Car Certification Basis With EASA

Flying car company PAL-V has announced that it has completed the full certification basis for its Liberty roadable aircraft with the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). According to the company, a list of more than 1,500 criteria based on EASA’s Certification Specifications for Small Rotorcraft (CS-27) was amended to make it applicable to the Liberty. PAL-V has previously stated that it hopes to complete EASA certification of the aircraft by the end of 2022.
“The development of the requirements started in 2009,” said PAL-V head of airworthiness Cees Borsboom. “More than 10 years of analysis, test data, flight tests, and drive tests, led to this important milestone. In parallel, we already started compliance demonstration to obtain the type certificate, which will be followed by delivery of vehicles to our customers.”
The two-seat PAL-V Liberty roadable gyroplane has a maximum speed of 180 km/h (97 knots), useful load of 246 kilograms (542 pounds) and range of 500 kilometers (270 NM) in the air. On the ground, the Rotax 912iS-powered vehicle can travel at 160 km/h (100 MPH) with a range of 1,315 kilometers (817 miles). As previously reported by AVweb, the Liberty design passed its European road admission tests last October.
Congratulation’s on achieving a type certificate for this roadable autogiro. Only took 12 years for EASA approval through 1500 different criteria of certification amendments. Apparently, PAL-V had enough financial backing to survive 12 years of certification evolution to come to an EASA consensus of rule-making. Now, it will be interesting to see if they have the financial where-with-all for production and delivery of their autogiro. If they accomplish production start up and deliveries result, it equally interesting if they can make any money. I wish them well in their quest for success.
It will demonstrate how much of a market really exists for a roadable flying machine and how the EASA has solved the regulatory issues regarding transforming one’s roadable machine into a flying machine. Somehow, I can see some complaints arising when one wants to unfold those long blades prior to a launch from the proverbial suburban street. Plus, it will demonstrate the amount of real estate needed to fly any V-TOL/E-TOL/Urban mobility rotary, wingy thing, or in this case an autogiro in an average suburban or urban environment. I hope they sell a ton of these things in Europe so we in the US can have a real world demonstration of what GA will look like when Biff and Muffy have a chance to fly from home.
I think this is a very “niche” market. There is no room in any city for these to take off or land. Perhaps they might be able to fly in some rural areas, but why bother? With a maximum speed of 97 knots, less headwinds, their ground speed will be comparable to almost any car…that costs a fraction of the cost…is more accessible, is basically all-weather, has none of the risks of an airborne vehicle, and requires a simple driver’s license.
Useless but cool and I respect that and the work and engineering that went into it.
If I had Bill Gates or Elon Musk money I’d buy two and race them with a friend.
A ground range of 817 miles? Is that a misprint. Seems so to me?
Now if they could only turn it into an ePAL-V … we could save the planet in no time.