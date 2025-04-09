NASA Nominee Isaacman Says Plans for Mars and the Moon are in Play

At press time, the confirmation of Jared Isaacman as the new leader of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) was still pending approval from a Senate committee. Isaacman, 42, who became a billionaire through his Shift4 Payments company, is a well-known civilian astronaut as well as a record-setting general aviation pilot. He is a close associate of SpaceX founder and presidential advisor Elon Musk.

At issue in the Senate hearings are Isaacman’s views on NASA plans to return to the moon, vs Musk’s stated intention to go to Mars. Isaacman told the committee members he sees the potential for concurrent programs. A New York Times article this afternoon quoted him saying, “I don’t think we need to make any tough trade here. I think we can be paralleling these efforts and doing the near impossible.”