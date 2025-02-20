Partnership Offers Pilots Backcountry Aviation Training In Patagonia

NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountSubmissions

The Jim Richmond Backcountry Aviation Foundation (JRBAF) announced a new partnership with Patagonia Bush Pilots, allowing U.S. pilots the opportunity to train and fly in the Patagonia region of South America.

Founded in July 2024, JRBAF was established to honor Jim Richmond's legacy by expanding access to backcountry flying. As the founder of CubCrafters, Richmond revolutionized backcountry aviation, empowering pilots to explore remote destinations.

Pilots enrolled in Patagonia Bush Pilots' programs will receive practical training in advanced backcountry skills, such as precision landings on remote airstrips, mountain flying techniques, and wilderness navigation.

“This partnership is a game-changer for backcountry aviators,” said Brad Damm, Executive Director at JRBAF. “Joining forces with Patagonia Bush Pilots fits perfectly with our mission to expand public backcountry aviation access, and opens the door to provide our members with unparalleled training and adventure opportunities in one of the most dynamic flying environments on Earth.”

The partnership will begin immediately, offering expeditions and local training opportunities for JRBAF members in late 2025 and early 2026.

Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.
