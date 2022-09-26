Patched Up B-2 Ferried For Repairs

A B-2 bomber damaged in a runway excursion about a year ago at Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri was ferried to Palmdale, California, where it was built, showing the scars of its gear collapse. Photographer Tom Jordan caught the plane landing showing the obviously temporary repair. The half billion dollar aircraft was stitched up with speed tape and sported a big patch near its nose gear to make it flyable to Plant 42, the Air Force’s top secret manufacturing facility, for proper repairs according to MSN. The wrinkled composite with its toxic radar-reflective coating is expected to cost about $10 million to repair.
The flying wing, named Spirit of Georgia, is one of just 20 Spirits that form the pointiest tip of the U.S.’s airborne nuclear arsenal, and was making an emergency landing at Whiteman, the B-2 fleet’s home base, after a hydraulic issue that occurred when the crew deployed the landing gear. When the aircraft touched down, worn out springs in the left main gear failed to keep it locked and the plane veered onto the grass. It was the plane’s third training sortie of the day and the two pilots were not hurt.
Palmdale Plant 42 was 8 miles from our home in Lancaster. Many planes were built there, including the Space Shuttle. (Before the SCA Boeing 747 was configured, the only way NASA could transport the Enterprise was by truck. I watched the vertical fin slowly creep north on 10th Street East during that operation) What was great about that location was the landing pattern for the west runway. Every plane–new and old–landing on that runway would fly right over our house. One time, a T-43 being tested at Palmdale barely cleared our roof antenna as the pilot buzzed Lancaster at 200 feet AGL. A B-70 Valkyrie was also flown low and slow over the town. The B-2 turned out to be a white elephant, and every prediction about its operational anomalies has come true. 2 Billion a pop for a bomber is simply out of the realm of cost effectiveness.