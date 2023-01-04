‘Paused’ J&J Vaccine Now FAA-Approved For Aviation Professionals

The FAA announced last week that Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine is safe for “pilots and other safety-sensitive professionals” [such as air traffic controllers]. The vaccine was shelved from distribution to the general public in 2021 after reports surfaced of rare but adverse side effects, such as blood clots in women.

With last week’s announcement, aviation personnel may now receive the vaccine “under the conditions of their FAA-issued airman medical certification,” the agency announced.

As it does with the multi-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, the FAA requires a 48-hour waiting period between an aviation professional receiving the J&J vaccine and performing duties associated with their roles related to flight. Meanwhile, the agency will also “evaluate additional vaccines as they receive FDA emergency-use authorization and will advise pilots and air traffic controllers of any required waiting periods.”