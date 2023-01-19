Phenom 300MED Earns FAA, EASA STC

Embraer announced on Thursday that it has received supplemental type certificates (STCs) from the FAA and EASA for its Phenom 300MED. Designed as a medevac solution for the Phenom 300 series aircraft, the STC allows the aircraft to be configured to carry up to two stretchers, an incubator and additional medical equipment as well as adding “hospital-grade” trim and finishing. It is available for both new and in-service aircraft.

“We are pleased to announce the certification of the Phenom 300MED by the FAA and EASA,” said Marsha Woelber, Embraer Service & Support vice president of worldwide executive jets customer support and aftermarket sales. “The Medevac solution provides superior value, benefiting from a market-leading product such as the Phenom 300 series, combining its unique capabilities with a fully-comprehensive medical solution.”

The latest Phenom 300 series aircraft, the 300E, offers a high-speed cruise of 464 knots, five-occupant range of 2,010 NM with IFR reserves and 6,600-foot maximum cabin altitude. Powered by Pratt & Whitney Canada PW535E1 engines, it comes equipped with the Garmin 3000 avionics suite. According to Embraer, the Phenom 300 can be converted between executive and medevac interiors in as little as five hours.