Philippine Mars Aborts Museum Flights

Philippine Mars, the last flying example of the world's largest flying boat, aborted its second attempt to begin its journey from a remote British Columbia lake to a museum in Arizona on Sunday. Instead of landing in San Francisco Bay, the massive former Navy transport instead turned around over Port Townsend, Washington and put down in a sheltered anchorage near Victoria International Airport after about two hours in the air. Local media is reporting that it had an engine problem.

Sunday's diversion came three days after a bad oil pressure regulator in an engine forced the plane's return to Sproat Lake, near Port Alberni, B.C. With that snag fixed, the plan was to head to San Francisco on Sunday, the first of three legs on its way to an eventual overland arrival at the Pima Air and Space Museum in Tucson. It's not clear how long it will take to address Sunday's snag.