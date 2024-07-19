Picture of the Week: Please Resubmit Your Entries

First of all, thanks for the dozens of entries sent when we ran short a few weeks ago. Can we ask you to please do it all over again? During that week we started the migration to a new administration system for AVweb and it will be a lot better. One of the hiccups was that any photos submitted before July 1 now have incorrect code for the new system. So, if you wouldn’t mind sending them again, we’ll be back to having a full stock of images for months to come. And by all means send some new ones, too. Thanks.