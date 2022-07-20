Pilatus Adds New Paint Facility To Its Colorado Completions Center

Pilatus cut the ribbon Tuesday (July 19) on the new paint facility at its U.S. completions center on Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport in Broomfield, Colorado. The addition was prompted by growing demand for the manufacturer’s PC-24 jet and PC-12 NGX single-engine turboprop models. The $15 million addition to the completions center is expected to generate 25 new job opportunities, according to Pilatus.

The 28,445-square-foot paint facility was custom-designed with three separate booths, all optimized for prepping and painting the PC-24 and PC-12 NGX for customer acceptance. According to Pilatus, the Preparation and Detail Booth will mostly house aircraft paint prep operations. The location is also optimized for detailing, touching up and printing silk screen placards.

The Crossdraft Booth is designed for base-to-finish paint work, while the Downdraft Booth “is uniquely designed for green-to-finish painting as well as intricate base-to-finish paint schemes of the PC-24 and PC-12 NGX,” said Pilatus in a statement.

Thomas Bosshard, president and CEO of Pilatus’s U.S. subsidiary, said, “This investment allows Pilatus Business Aircraft Ltd. to manage and maintain the high quality standards and procedures set by our Swiss parent company.”