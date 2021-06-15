Pilatus Elects New Chairman

Switzerland-based aircraft manufacturer Pilatus has elected Hansueli Loosli as its new chairman of the board of directors. He is replacing Oscar Schwenk, who decided not to stand for reelection to the office after serving in the position for more than 15 years. Schwenk will remain with Pilatus as honorary chairman and president.

“I am delighted to have won Hansueli Loosli, an extremely experienced Chairman of the Board of Directors, for this most important office,” said Schwenk. “Our Board members and investors will support and continue to drive forward our strategy as an independent Swiss aircraft manufacturer. Together, our goal is to strengthen Pilatus’ market leadership position even further and sustainably safeguard the 2000+ jobs at our site in Stans.”

Loosli has previously served as chairman of the board of directors at retail and wholesale company Coop and telecommunications provider Swisscom. He will take over his new position at Pilatus effective immediately. Pilatus also added former Swisscom chief financial officer Mario Rossi along with partner and member of the executive board at law firm Baker & McKenzie Zurich Martin Furrer to its board.