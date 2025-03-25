Pilatus Co-ops With Lockheed Martin on 5th-Gen Fighter Training

Pilatus and Lockheed Martin announced terms of an “offset project” that will see the two companies cooperate on technology and developing avionics and training functionality for a next-generation military pilot training system. The program will focus on the Pilatus PC-21 single-engine turboprop training platform. “This will allow Pilatus to provide a bespoke pilot training solution to customers operating the F-35 and other fifth-generation frontline aircraft,” Pilatus said.

The move was prompted, in part, by a Swiss agreement in 2022 to buy Lockheed Martin F-35As. “The Swiss government’s purchase of the F-35A is linked to a commitment by Lockheed Martin to implement offset projects in Switzerland equal to 60 percent of the contract value,” according to a joint statement. “These projects benefit various sectors of Swiss industry, including aerospace.”