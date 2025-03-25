NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountSubmissions

Pilatus Co-ops With Lockheed Martin on 5th-Gen Fighter Training

LockMart will supply data and support for F-35-centric program

Mark Phelps
Mark Phelps

Pilatus PC-21. Credit: Pilatus

Pilatus and Lockheed Martin announced terms of an “offset project” that will see the two companies cooperate on technology and developing avionics and training functionality for a next-generation military pilot training system. The program will focus on the Pilatus PC-21 single-engine turboprop training platform. “This will allow Pilatus to provide a bespoke pilot training solution to customers operating the F-35 and other fifth-generation frontline aircraft,” Pilatus said.

The move was prompted, in part, by a  Swiss agreement in 2022 to buy Lockheed Martin F-35As. “The Swiss government’s purchase of the F-35A is linked to a commitment by Lockheed Martin to implement offset projects in Switzerland equal to 60 percent of the contract value,” according to a joint statement.  “These projects benefit various sectors of Swiss industry, including aerospace.”

Lockheed Martin will supply Pilatus with data and support for the next-gen training system. The training regime will be custom-designed for all fifth-generation fighter operators, but with a focus on nations operating the F-35. Markus Bucher, Pilatus CEO said, “This technology transfer is a win-win situation for all three parties, and for Switzerland. Thanks to this cooperation, we can continue to supply our customers with the world’s most advanced training system.”

Mark Phelps
Mark PhelpsEditor
Mark Phelps is a senior editor at AVweb. He is an instrument rated private pilot and former owner of a Grumman American AA1B and a V-tail Bonanza.
