Pilatus Reports Record Deliveries In 2021

Switzerland-based Pilatus announced on Monday that it set a new production record with 152 aircraft delivered in financial year 2021. The company reported that it saw a 19 percent growth in sales with a total of 1.3 billion Swiss francs (about $1.4 billion) for the year as well as a 35 percent higher operating result compared to 2020. However, Pilatus also noted that disruptions to supply chains and supply bottlenecks had a negative impact on production.

“Thanks to a great deal of hard work and flexibility, we achieved a very good result of which the entire crew may be justifiably proud,” said Pilatus CEO Markus Bucher. “Demand for our products and services has rarely been so high. Meeting customer expectations despite unreliable supply chains and continuing deglobalisation will, however, ensure our work remains challenging.”

Of the 152 aircraft Pilatus delivered in 2021, 45 were PC-24s, 88 PC-12 NGXs, 17 PC-21s and two PC-6s. The company says it currently has incoming orders worth around 1.7 billion Swiss francs (about $1.8 billion). Pilatus pointed to a follow-up order for nine PC-21s for the French air force and the introduction of the PC-7 MKX military trainer as some of the highlights of the year for the company.