Pilatus calls its PC24 the SVJ, or “Super Versatile Jet,” and has produced a video to demonstrate that capability. The video shows the step-by-step process of reconfiguring the cabin for a variety of missions with nine separate cabin layouts. They range from an eight-seat “6+2” luxury business jet layout to a fully equipped air ambulance configuration.

In the eight-pax mode, Pilatus said, seats can be stowed in the rear of the twinjet, still leaving plenty of space for luggage and other goods. The quick-release seats swivel 180 degrees and can also recline. The large cargo door and flat floor are designed to enable loading heavy and bulky items such as pallets, gurneys and machinery, but also surfboards, motorcycles and other recreational equipment. Four seat rails extend the full length of the flat-floor cabin underneath the carpet. Tie-down straps attach to the rails allowing better than one metric ton of cargo.