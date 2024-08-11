Pilot Continues Flight After Gear Torn Off On Takeoff

A Renegade Air Dash-8 with 38 passengers and crew aboard made a successful belly landing after the gear was mostly torn off when it struck a dyke on takeoff from Maban in South Sudan. With portions of the long gear struts dangling from the nacelles, the aircraft continued to Malakal. The plane went into a holding pattern at Malakal to burn off fuel and all 38 people were evacuated from the plane when it finished its slide.