Pilot Dies After Falling From Suspended Citabria

Aircraft tangled with power lines near Batesville, Arkansas, on Sunday.

The pilot of a Citabria survived its crash and entanglement with high tension power lines but later died when he fell 150 feet from the suspended aircraft. The mishap occurred Sunday afternoon about 2:30 p.m. local time near Batesville, Arkansas. Not many details were released by local authorities but White River Now reported the pilot was unhurt in the original accident. He apparently stayed with the aircraft for several hours before falling. He died later from his injuries.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene shortly after it occurred. A helicopter from the Arkansas Army National Guard was dispatched about four hours after the initial accident but turned back about 20 minutes later, according to the publication. The FAA and NTSB are both investigating. The identity of the pilot has not been released. It was registered to a man in Tallulah, Louisiana.

Russ Niles
Russ NilesEditor
Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
