Pilot Dies After Falling From Suspended Citabria

The pilot of a Citabria survived its crash and entanglement with high tension power lines but later died when he fell 150 feet from the suspended aircraft. The mishap occurred Sunday afternoon about 2:30 p.m. local time near Batesville, Arkansas. Not many details were released by local authorities but White River Now reported the pilot was unhurt in the original accident. He apparently stayed with the aircraft for several hours before falling. He died later from his injuries.