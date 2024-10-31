Marine Corps Cite Pilot Error In 2023 F-35 Crash
The United States Marine Corps found pilot error to be the cause of the 2023 F-35B crash in Williamsburg County.
The United States Marine Corps completed its investigation into the 2023 F-35B crash in Williamsburg County last year attributing the incident primarily to pilot error.
According to the report released Thursday, the pilot experienced multiple system failures while attempting to land in heavy rain at Joint Base Charleston. After losing his helmet display and other critical systems, he ejected at 1,900 feet altitude, landing in a resident's backyard. The F-35B continued to fly unmanned for 64 miles before crashing. No one was injured in the crash but the $100 million aircraft was completely destroyed.
Investigators said, “The pilot incorrectly diagnosed an out-of-controlled flight emergency and ejected from a flyable aircraft, albeit during a heavy rainstorm compounded with aircraft electrical and display malfunctions.”
While the pilot had extensive experience with the AV-8B Harrier jet, the report noted that he was considered a “relative novice” in the F-35B. Additionally, the report indicated that the aircraft's transponder failed due to electrical malfunctions, and its stealth coating made it more difficult to locate during the nearly 30-hour search.