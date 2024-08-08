Pilot Groups Urge Airbus To Reconsider Single-Pilot Cockpit Proposal

Pilot's associations are sounding the alarm on Airbus’ proposal to move towards single-pilot operations in the cockpit.

In an Aug. 6 letter to Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury, Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) President Capt. Jason Ambrosi urged the manufacturer to reconsider its proposal to reduce cockpit crew from two to one from entering the commercial aviation environment.

Ambrosi cited the recent CrowdStrike incident as an example of the risks associated with an over-reliance on technology. Ambrosi stated that technology should complement human expertise and monitored airline operations rather than replace it.

The letter states, “Technological advancements can and have enhanced aviation safety, but in order to maintain and enhance our current level of safety, technology alone will never replace the indispensable role of two pilots in the flight deck.”