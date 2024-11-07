NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountContact

Pilot Ignored Night Takeoff Warning In Fatal Catalina Crash

The NTSB released new details in the fatal crash of a Beech 95-B55 indicating the pilot ignored warnings not to takeoff after dark.

Amelia Walsh
Amelia Walsh

KAVX Catalina Airport by Don Ramey Logan.jpg

Investigators released new details surrounding the fatal crash of a Beech 95-B55 at Catalina Airport on Oct. 8, revealing that the pilot ignored warnings not to take off after dark.

The National Transportation Safety Board’s (NTSB) preliminary report states that the incident unfolded after a flight instructor and two student pilots became stranded at Catalina due to a magneto malfunction in their rental aircraft. They contacted the flight school, and another aircraft was dispatched from Santa Monica Municipal Airport (SMO) to pick them up.

Catalina Airport, which operates from 0800 to 1700, has a single runway (4/22) but no runway lighting, and night operations are prohibited. The airport manager gave the pilot permission to land after closing hours emphasizing that they needed to depart before sundown at 1831.

According to the report, the pilots encountered additional trouble when the right engine failed to restart due to insufficient battery power. They attempted to recharge the battery, but the airport manager warned that departing after sunset would be unapproved, though he could not stop them.

The aircraft took off at around 2004 from Runway 22, in dark conditions. Security video footage showed the plane descending shortly after takeoff, and ADS-B data suggested the airplane may have become airborne around the runway's midpoint, maintaining a low altitude until reaching the departure end. The plane continued a slight descent, followed by a right turn, before the data ended about 0.6 miles west of the runway, at an elevation of approximately 1,230 feet. The wreckage was found about 450 feet further down a ravine, with the landing gear extended.

According to the NTSB, the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Report_WPR25FA007_195282_11_7_2024 3_14_32 PMDownload
Report_WPR25FA007_195282_11_7_2024 3_14_32 PMDownload
Amelia Walsh
Amelia WalshAuthor
Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.
Related Stories
Archer Inks Deal With Soracle To Bring Electric Air Taxis To Japan
Aviation NewsArcher Inks Deal With Soracle To Bring Electric Air Taxis To JapanAmelia Walsh
California Flight School Using Swift 100R In Its 172s
Aviation NewsCalifornia Flight School Using Swift 100R In Its 172sRuss Niles
Unleaded Swift UL94 Now Available At KMYF In San Diego
Aviation NewsUnleaded Swift UL94 Now Available At KMYF In San DiegoMark Phelps
USAF Warns New Aircraft Might Cost Too Much
Aviation NewsUSAF Warns New Aircraft Might Cost Too MuchMark Phelps
FAA Seeks Input On UAS Integration Issues
Aviation NewsFAA Seeks Input On UAS Integration IssuesMark Phelps
Update: HondaJet Hits Car, Five Dead
Aviation NewsUpdate: HondaJet Hits Car, Five DeadRuss Niles