Pilot Injured In A-20 Emergency Landing

It’s the last airworthy A-20.

Russ Niles
Russ Niles

Lewis Air Legends

An unidentified pilot is expected to recover from injuries suffered in the emergency landing of a Douglas A-20 Havoc at an air show in Laredo, Texas on Sunday. The pilot was the only person aboard the Second World War twin-engine bomber and attack aircraft owned by Lewis Air Legends in San Antonio.

The accident occurred about 1:45 p.m. and witnesses said the plane caught fire while doing its demonstration at the Stars and Stripes Air Show. The aircraft is the last flyable A-20 and is one of 24 planes in the Air Legends collection, which includes the P-38 Glacier Girl.

Russ Niles
Russ Niles
Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
