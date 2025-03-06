NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountSubmissions

Pilot, Passengers Tackle Would-Be Teen Hijacker

Teen cut fence to get on the ramp dressed in a hi-vis vest.

By BriYYZ from Toronto, Canada – Jetstar Boeing 787-8 VH-VKA, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=68188859

A pilot and three passengers tackled a shotgun-toting 17-year-old boy before he could attempt to hijack an airliner getting ready to depart Avalon Airport in Victoria, Australia on Thursday. One of the passengers, Barry Clark, said he intervened when the unidentified teen pulled out the loaded weapon after he was confronted by a flight attendant on the Jetstar flight. “Before we knew it, a shotgun appeared,” Clark told ABC Radio Melbourne. “I was worried about it being shot, so all I could do was push her out of the way, get the gun out of the way, break that gun and throw it down the stairs, and then put him in a hold, throw him to the ground until the police came.” Two other passengers and one of the pilots helped out according to reports. There were about 150 passengers ready to head to Sydney when the drama unfolded.

Police have confirmed the boy is in custody but they have not determined if the incident was terrorism-related. The teen was reportedly dressed as an airport maintenance worker, complete with reflective vest, when he cut through the perimeter fence and got on the ramp. He then went up a set of stairs to the front of the cabin where he met the flight attendant. Police later brought in a bomb squad to get rid of two bags in the teen's car. All flights were cancelled and the airport closed for the rest of the day.

Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
