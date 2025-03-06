Pilot, Passengers Tackle Would-Be Teen Hijacker

A pilot and three passengers tackled a shotgun-toting 17-year-old boy before he could attempt to hijack an airliner getting ready to depart Avalon Airport in Victoria, Australia on Thursday. One of the passengers, Barry Clark, said he intervened when the unidentified teen pulled out the loaded weapon after he was confronted by a flight attendant on the Jetstar flight. “Before we knew it, a shotgun appeared,” Clark told ABC Radio Melbourne. “I was worried about it being shot, so all I could do was push her out of the way, get the gun out of the way, break that gun and throw it down the stairs, and then put him in a hold, throw him to the ground until the police came.” Two other passengers and one of the pilots helped out according to reports. There were about 150 passengers ready to head to Sydney when the drama unfolded.