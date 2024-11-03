NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountContact

Pilot Talking To ATC As Helicopter Hit Tower

Tower had three marker beacons but one is obscured in image.

Russ Niles
Russ Niles

NTSB

The pilot of a Robinson R-44 that hit a radio tower in Houston on Oct. 20 was talking to ATC when it happened according to the NTSB's preliminary report. The helicopter was on a commercial sight seeing flight when it struck the 1,003-foot tower about 900 feet. All four on the helicopter were killed and the tower was toppled. No one on the ground was hurt.

The helicopter launched from Ellington Airport at about 7:42 and the pilot requested "the downtown loop" from ATC. A controller advised of another helicopter on a similar mission and asked the R-44 pilot to maintain visual separation from the other traffic. The pilot was reading back the ATC instruction when the transmission ended. The NTSB said the tower had three marker beacons.

Report_CEN25FA019_195349_11_3_2024 11_00_58 PMDownload
Report_CEN25FA019_195349_11_3_2024 11_00_58 PMDownload
Russ Niles
Russ NilesEditor
Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
Related Stories
Boeing Issues Ultimatum To Strikers
Aviation NewsBoeing Issues Ultimatum To StrikersRuss Niles
Gulfstream Planning Starlink Fleetwide Integration
Aviation NewsGulfstream Planning Starlink Fleetwide IntegrationRuss Niles
FAA Says It Will Keep ATC Meteorologists
Aviation NewsFAA Says It Will Keep ATC MeteorologistsRuss Niles
NATA Highlights Misfueling Risks With G100UL Introduction
Aviation NewsNATA Highlights Misfueling Risks With G100UL IntroductionRuss Niles
FAA Issues New Airworthiness Directive For Lycoming Engines
Aviation NewsFAA Issues New Airworthiness Directive For Lycoming EnginesAmelia Walsh
Pilatus PC-12 Leads US Business Aviation In Flight Activity
Aviation NewsPilatus PC-12 Leads US Business Aviation In Flight ActivityAmelia Walsh