Pilot Uses FlightAware To Emphasize Social Distancing

Almost since its inception, creative pilots have used FlightAware’s graphics to trace artistic renderings over the map underlay (some not suitable for a family Web site) but not many have conveyed the sense of social responsibility evident in an Austrian pilot’s 24-minute track last week. In what looks like a freehand effort, the unidentified pilot took off in a Diamond DA40 from Diamond headquarters in Wiener Neustadt and spelled out “STAYHOME” going west to east before underlining the message with a westward track ending in Graz. The flight occurred on the same day the Austrian government publicly urged residents to stay home and not to gather in groups of five or more.