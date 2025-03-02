NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountSubmissions

PilotEdge Offers SNF Arrival Sim Sessions Next Weekend

Two sim sessions are being offered to give pilots a chance to fly the SNF arrival virtually.

Pilots flying to Sun 'n Fun have a chance to preview the procedures on their flight simulators with two virtual "Sim 'n Fun" events March 8 and 9. From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. EST on Saturday and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. EST on Saturday, PilotEdge will host sim sessions that will allow pilots and simulator enthusiasts to fly the SNF NOTAM with actual FAA air traffic controllers manning the mics on the other end. Full information on simulator requirements and other details are available here. "PilotEdge’s Sim ’n Fun provides a means for real pilots to practice their arrival and departure just 2-3 weeks before Sun ’n Fun, using their flight simulator, while becoming comfortable and familiar with the NOTAM procedures," PilotEdge said in a news release. "This builds confidence and familiarization which contributes to a safer real flight to Sun ’n Fun."

Most of the popular flight simulators will work and a PilotEdge membership is required although free trials are available. Scenery downloads for the various flight simulators are also available for download. "As you rock your wings and make your way in over Lake Parker, you’ll be talking to the real SUN ’n FUN air traffic controllers who volunteer with us for Sim ’n Fun in order to prepare pilots to fly into the real show," SNF said in its release.

Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
