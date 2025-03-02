PilotEdge Offers SNF Arrival Sim Sessions Next Weekend

Pilots flying to Sun 'n Fun have a chance to preview the procedures on their flight simulators with two virtual "Sim 'n Fun" events March 8 and 9. From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. EST on Saturday and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. EST on Saturday, PilotEdge will host sim sessions that will allow pilots and simulator enthusiasts to fly the SNF NOTAM with actual FAA air traffic controllers manning the mics on the other end. Full information on simulator requirements and other details are available here. "PilotEdge’s Sim ’n Fun provides a means for real pilots to practice their arrival and departure just 2-3 weeks before Sun ’n Fun, using their flight simulator, while becoming comfortable and familiar with the NOTAM procedures," PilotEdge said in a news release. "This builds confidence and familiarization which contributes to a safer real flight to Sun ’n Fun."