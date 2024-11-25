Pilots N Paws Volunteer Dies In Rescue Flight Crash

A volunteer pilot for the animal rescue organization Pilots N Paws was killed when his Mooney 201 went down in a remote mountainous area in upstate New York on Sunday about 6 p.m. A puppy and another dog survived the crash but another dog also died. Weather was reported rough at the time of the crash, which occurred about 35 miles south of Kim's destination of Albany. The flight originated at Harford Airport in Maryland. Weather was cloudy with some rain and gusty winds in the last part of the flight.