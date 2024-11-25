NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountContact

Pilots N Paws Volunteer Dies In Rescue Flight Crash

Mooney 201 went down in upstate New York on Sunday evening.

Russ Niles
Pilots N Paws

A volunteer pilot for the animal rescue organization Pilots N Paws was killed when his Mooney 201 went down in a remote mountainous area in upstate New York on Sunday about 6 p.m. A puppy and another dog survived the crash but another dog also died. Weather was reported rough at the time of the crash, which occurred about 35 miles south of Kim's destination of Albany. The flight originated at Harford Airport in Maryland. Weather was cloudy with some rain and gusty winds in the last part of the flight.

Kim, 49, got his private certificate four years ago and was a dedicated Pilots N Paws volunteer, his daughter Leah Kim told Fox 5 in Washington, D.C. "He died doing what he loved, which was saving animals," she told the station. A fundraiser has been launched and had raised $15,000 of the $20,000 goal as of late Monday.

Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
