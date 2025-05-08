NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountSubmissions

Piper Aircraft Navigates Tariff Threats, Avoids Layoffs

Piper Aircraft has avoided mass layoffs at its Vero Beach facility.

Piper Aircraft successfully avoided laying off nearly two-thirds of its workforce, thanks to a coordinated effort between the manufacturer and government officials.

Earlier this year, the implementation of 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico put significant pressure on Piper’s operations. With key components—such as turboprop engines sourced from Pratt & Whitney in Canada—subject to the tariffs, the company began evaluating cost-cutting options, including potential layoffs that would have impacted roughly 1,500 employees at its Vero Beach manufacturing plant.

Piper collaborated with industry leaders and government representatives, including U.S. Rep. Mike Haridopolos, who identified a provision in federal regulations that could ease the financial strain caused by the tariffs.

“Piper Aircraft is an essential part of Vero Beach’s economy and Florida’s proud manufacturing tradition,” Haridopolos said in a news release. “When I found out that these jobs were at risk, we got to work. My team worked with Piper’s leadership and the Trump administration to make sure these skilled, hardworking Floridians would not feel uncertainty as we fight to level the playing field for American workers.”

Piper CEO John Calcagno applauded the effort, calling it a powerful example of effective public-private partnership. “This kind of problem-solving matters,” he said.

