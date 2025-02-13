NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountSubmissions

Piper Aircraft Reports Strongest Performance In 20 Years

Piper Aircraft wrapped up 2024 with its strongest performance in over two decades, delivering 291 aircraft.

Amelia Walsh
photo: Piper Aircraft

Piper Aircraft wrapped up 2024 with its strongest performance in over two decades, delivering 291 aircraft—a 20 percent increase from the previous year.

The company attributes this growth to rising demand, particularly for the newly introduced M700 FURY. Piper’s 300-knot flagship turboprop launched in March 2024 and saw 46 deliveries in its debut year.

Piper also experienced substantial growth across both domestic and international markets. U.S. deliveries rose by 7 percent, with 217 aircraft delivered, while international deliveries surged 76 percent with 74 aircraft delivered.

“Our continued growth, both in the U.S. and internationally, is a testament to the strength of our product lineup and the trust our customers place in Piper,” said John Calcagno, President and CEO of Piper Aircraft, Inc. “With the successful launch of the M700 FURY and tremendous growth in Archer DX trainer sales, 2024 was a milestone year for our company, marking the highest delivery count in well over two decades.”

Amelia Walsh
Amelia WalshAuthor
Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.
