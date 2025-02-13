Piper Aircraft Reports Strongest Performance In 20 Years

The company attributes this growth to rising demand, particularly for the newly introduced M700 FURY. Piper’s 300-knot flagship turboprop launched in March 2024 and saw 46 deliveries in its debut year.

“Our continued growth, both in the U.S. and internationally, is a testament to the strength of our product lineup and the trust our customers place in Piper,” said John Calcagno, President and CEO of Piper Aircraft, Inc. “With the successful launch of the M700 FURY and tremendous growth in Archer DX trainer sales, 2024 was a milestone year for our company, marking the highest delivery count in well over two decades.”