Piper M-Class Association Announces Safety Initiatives

The Piper M-Class Owners & Pilots Association (PMOPA) introduced its new M-Class training programs at its annual convention over the weekend (November 1-5) in Austin, Texas. The meetup included more than 300 attendees and saw 65 Piper PA-46-model aircraft on the ramp at Austin Executive Airport.

The new safety initiatives, launched by the association’s Safety & Education Foundation (PCOPA SEF) include the M-Class Elevate training program and the M-Class Standardized Instructor Pilot (MSIP) program. The former is formulated to provide “consistent, quality training and proficiency” for Piper M-Class owners and pilots. The MSIP program recognizes certificated flight instructors (CFIs) “who have

experience instructing in Piper M-Class aircraft and commit to using the M-Class Elevate program.”

Dr. Manny Casiano, PMOPA SEF Chair Dr. Manny Casiano, said, “Our M-Class aircraft offer superior performance capabilities, enabling faster and longer travel. This demands not only a comprehensive understanding of advanced technical systems but also the development of skills for flying with higher power, speed, and altitude. M-Class Elevate emphasizes skills development and is designed to improve pilot capabilities and reduce our accident rate.”