Aircraft Wreckage Found In Lake Huron 17 Years After Crash

Wreckage and human remains from a plane crash that occurred 17 years ago were discovered in Lake Huron earlier this month, according to Michigan State Police. According to a report…

Wreckage and human remains from a plane crash that occurred 17 years ago were discovered in Lake Huron earlier this month, according to Michigan State Police.

According to a report from CBS News, In August 2007, pilot Karen Dodds, 52, and her fiancé, passenger H. Brooke Stauffer Jr., 56, disappeared while flying a Socata TB-20 Trinidad from Mackinac Island. While Dodds’ remains were recovered two months after the crash, the aircraft and Stauffer were never found.

In October 2023, at the request of family members, a private firm, Great Lakes Search & Recovery, resumed the search. Earlier this month, the team discovered aircraft wreckage near Bois Blanc Island. State police reported that divers recovered skeletal remains from the crash site, which have been confirmed to be those of the missing passenger.

Amelia WalshAuthor
Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.
