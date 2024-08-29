Aircraft Wreckage Found In Lake Huron 17 Years After Crash

Wreckage and human remains from a plane crash that occurred 17 years ago were discovered in Lake Huron earlier this month, according to Michigan State Police.

According to a report from CBS News, In August 2007, pilot Karen Dodds, 52, and her fiancé, passenger H. Brooke Stauffer Jr., 56, disappeared while flying a Socata TB-20 Trinidad from Mackinac Island. While Dodds’ remains were recovered two months after the crash, the aircraft and Stauffer were never found.