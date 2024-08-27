Polaris Dawn Launch Pushed To Wednesday

SpaceX has pushed back to Wednesday the launch of a private mission that is planned to include the first civilian space walk. The Polaris Dawn mission will take four private citizens to a maximum altitude of 870 miles and see two of the crew members exit the Crew Dragon capsule while they're more than 400 miles from Earth. The delay was caused by a leak in the umbilical that loads liquids aboard the rocket. The next launch opportunity is Wednesday at 3:38 a.m.