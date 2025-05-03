Politicians Call For End To Unnecessary DCA Blackhawk Flights

Reuters is reporting that Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is calling for more restrictions on Army helicopter operations at Reagan National Airport after two airliners were ordered to go around last Thursday to keep separation from a Blackhawk enroute to the Pentagon. "No more helicopter rides for VIPs or unnecessary training in a congested DCA airspace full of civilians. Take a taxi or Uber - besides most VIPs have black car service," Duffy said Friday. But the Army said it followed the rules on Thursday in what appeared to be a routine deconfliction for an unforeseen change in its operation.

"While conducting flight operations into the Pentagon in accordance with published FAA flight routes and DCA Air Traffic Control, a UH-60 Blackhawk was directed by Pentagon Air Traffic Control to conduct a 'go-around,' overflying the Pentagon helipad in accordance with approved flight procedures," the Army said in a statement to Reuters. "As a result, DCA Air Traffic Control issued a “go-around” to two civil fixed wing aircraft to ensure the appropriate deconfliction of airspace." The The FAA announced new rules for helicopters after the Jan. 29 collision between a Blackhawk and an American Eagle flight that killed all 67 people on both aircraft. The new rules ban any unnecessary flights. Reuters said the Blackhawk crew was rehearsing an emergency evacuation. The NTSB and FAA are both looking into the go-arounds which involved a Delta A319 coming from Orlando and a Republic Airways E170 from Boston.