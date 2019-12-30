P(r)ayload Of Holy Water Blesses Whole Town

Flying on a wing and a prayer had some extra meaning for the parishioners of St. Anne Parish in Cow Island, Louisiana just before Christmas as a cropduster delivered a blessing from above. The aircraft sprayed about 100 gallons of holy water over the church, a school and much of the farming community’s land and buildings. “It’s one of those ways to ask God’s blessing upon our community, upon our land. We’re very much tied to our land in Louisiana,” Father Matthew Barzare, the church’s pastor told Catholic News Service.

A young missionary in Ohio, who was homesick for her home parish came up with the idea and a local aerial application business, which didn’t want to be named, did the flight for free. The flight coincided with the time local priests typically bless the local fields. The water was supplied by parishioners who brought it from home. Bazare blessed each contribution before it was loaded in the tank of the Ag Cat. Plans are to spread the message even farther next year with 300 gallons next year.