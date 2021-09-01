ERAU Project Liftoff Initiative Gets Support from Priester CEO

Priester Aviation has joined the David B. O’Maley College of Business at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University to support Project Liftoff, a program designed to bring diversity and inclusiveness to aviation recruiting. Priester Aviation is providing $50,000 in scholarships over the next five years, but is also becoming more directly involved, with Chairman and CEO Andy Priester serving as a mentor and guest speaker in the O’Maley College of Business.

Priester earned a bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Dayton and a master’s in educational leadership from Concordia University Chicago. Working in the classroom with young people has been “a lifelong passion.”

He said, “Project Liftoff, as part of the world’s preeminent aeronautical university, will transform individual lives and, through them, our industry overall.”

Indiana native Jerry Bracey II, the first Project Liftoff student, joins Embry-Riddle this fall through Project Liftoff sponsorship. He will study the Business of Flight in the College of Business. Bracey was named the Northern Indiana Conference basketball MVP and will join the men’s 2021-2022 basketball program at ERAU.

Bracey said, “I have so much appreciation and excitement about Project Liftoff. The same drive, dedication, and competitiveness I have on the court will translate to the classroom, and I can’t wait to get started.”