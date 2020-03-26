PSI Closes U.S., U.K. Test Centers

FAA airman knowledge testing contractor PSI Services has temporarily closed its test centers in the U.S. and U.K. due to the coronavirus pandemic. The country-wide closures only affect locations PSI directly owns and operates. According to the company, it is monitoring PSI test center locations operated by third parties to make sure they “adhere to closures based on country and local requirements.”

“We believe this is the right thing for our community to help keep one another safe during these challenging times,” said PSI CEO Stephen Tapp. “We are working closely with our clients and partners to assure that every test taker who is impacted by this decision is supported during this time and can test at a future date.”

To accommodate the closures, PSI says it is removing all penalties for rescheduling and no-shows through April 30. The company currently plans to reopen test centers on April 13. A list of closed test centers can be found on PSI’s website: https://www.psionline.com/closures.