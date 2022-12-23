Puerto Rican Airline Cited For Flights Involving Unqualified Pilots

In an episode described as evidence of the worldwide pilot shortage, the FAA has proposed civil penalty fines totaling $134,475 against Puerto Rico-based carrier Vieques Air Link for allegedly conducting revenue flights crewed by unqualified pilots. The 11 flights occurred between July and August this year (2022). Vieques Air Link operates flights linking the island of Vieques with Culebra and mainland Puerto Rico.

The exact nature of the breach in pilot qualifications remains unclear. Vieques Air Link, founded in 1965, operates more than 30 daily flights to several destinations in Culerba, Puerto Rico as well as and the US and British Virgin Island with a fleet of 10 general aviation aircraft consisting of three Cessna C208 Caravans, five twin-engine Britten-Norman Islanders and two three-engine Britten-Norman Trislanders.

The company’s website maintains: “Our airline counts with a highly qualified group of pilots, certified mechanics and more than 60 employees committed to give each one of our passengers the best possible service and a delightful experience.”