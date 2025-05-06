More than 3,000 Machinists Strike at Pratt & Whitney

Yesterday, (May 5), more than 3,000 members of Machinist (IAM) Locals 700 and 1746 went on strike at Pratt & Whitney’s Middletown and East Hartford, Connecticut plants. Those locations are where P&W manufactures its geared turbofan (GTF) engines for Airbus airliners and military F135 engines for the F-35 Lightning II fighter.

Employee grievances include inadequate wage increases, weakened retirement benefits, rising health insurance costs, and a lack of job security assurance. Wayne McCarthy, President of IAM Local 700, said, “For months, we have negotiated in good faith with Pratt & Whitney in hopes of reaching a fair contract that reflects the billions in profits our members make for the company.” Howie Huestis, president of IAM Local 1746, added, "We are ready to hold the line for as long as it takes to secure a contract that recognizes the value we create every single day for the company.”

For its part, P&W cited its latest contract proposal, which included an immediate 4% salary increase, to be followed up with a 3.5% increase next year and a 3% boost in 2027. There was also a $5,000 contract ratification bonus and enhanced pension and 401k plan benefits, according to the company.