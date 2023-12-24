Aviation YouTuber Josh Cahill says he was banned from flying with Qatar Airways after posting an unfavorable review of the flagship airline.
Known for his aviation content and unbiased airline reviews, Cahill has garnered a following of 655,000 YouTube subscribers. The social media personality said he was banned from flying with Qatar after posting a review of the airline back in August entitled “THE SHOCKING DECLINE OF QATAR AIRWAYS.”
In a follow up video on Dec. 16, Cahill explained the airline contacted him asking him to remove the video in exchange for a free flight. Cahill denied the request along with a request to remove any negative comments from the video. While not substantiated, Cahill said many sources informed him the entire crew was terminated after the airline was unsuccessful in removing the video.
Following the meeting with Qatar executives, Cahill received an email informing him that his upcoming booking with the airline had been canceled and Qatar would no longer permit additional bookings from him, citing “conditions of carriage” that give the airline discretion to refuse service to passengers.
According to Business Insider, Cahill said, “In 10 years of reviewing airlines I have never been banned from any airline, nor has any of them ever offered me a free flight in return to delete the negative review.” He also expressed concern that an airline prohibiting a passenger based on a negative review sets a troubling precedent for censorship.
Cahill’s latest video has drawn more than 4,000 comments, many of which highlight criticisms of the airline and its operation.
Good for Qatar Airways.
Whiny bastage got what he deserved.
Censorship my rats behind.
But… Isn’t criticism what most people do in this comment section? I say good for him not backing down on a bad review of the airline.
As Judge Judy would say, “if you don’t like the service don’t buy the product”.
“if you don’t like the service don’t buy the product”. But what if Qatar Airways is the only way to get to where you need to go? No, you complain about the product in hopes the company will make it a better product.
When I look at the reviews on a website, 1/2 the reviews are positive and 1/2 are negative. Who do you believe?
But I don’t lambast a product unless it’s truly bad. Here I would agree with the airline. Did they get you there? Was it on time? Was your luggage damaged?
They are under no obligation for anything else. And they did try to make it better. He decided otherwise. Too bad for him. He now has the consequences to face. It’s all on him….