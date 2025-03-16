RAF Returns Warbirds To Service

A familiar sight and sound will return to British airshows this year after the 10-month grounding of the RAF's Merlin-powered Hurricanes and Spitfires. The iconic Second World War fighters were grounded almost a year ago after the May 25, 2024, crash of a Spitfire flown by Sqn Leader Mark Long, one of the many RAF line pilots who fly the warbirds based at RAF Coningsby. The RAF maintains five Spitfires, two Hurricanes, a Lancaster bomber and Dakota transport in flying condition there.

Long died when the Spitfire Mk IXe MK356 he was flying came down in a field near the home base. "Whilst the investigation into the fatal accident involving Spitfire Mk IXe MK356 on 25 May 24 continues, all available evidence has been considered in making the decision to return to flying," the RAF said in a social media post. The Merlin-powered Lancaster returned to service two months after the crash and only the single-engine fighters were grounded. The grounding did not affect civilian-operated aircraft in the U.K.