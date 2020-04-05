Raytheon, UTC Merger Complete

While much of the attention was on other matters last week, one of the world’s aerospace companies was quietly created with the finalization of the merger of Raytheon and United Technologies. The result is Raytheon Technologies Corporation and with its broad scope of products and services and revenues of $74 billion a year, it will be a factor in all facets of the aerospace industry. “Today, we introduce Raytheon Technologies as an innovation powerhouse that will deliver advanced technologies that push the boundaries of known science,” said Tom Kennedy, executive chairman of Raytheon Technologies.

The new company has been split into four divisions representing the legacy businesses of the merger partners. Raytheon brought two divisions that concentrate on military and space technologies while United Technologies marquee divisions were Collins Aerospace Systems and Pratt & Whitney. Together they have 195,000 employees, including 60,000 engineers and scientists. The new company will have its headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts.

