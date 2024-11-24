RCAF Pauses CF-18 Demo Team

The Royal Canadian Air Force says it's standing down its CF-18 demonstration team for the 2025 season while it gets ready for its new fleet of CF-35A fighters. The first aircraft won't start replacing the 40-year-old CF-18 Hornets until 2029 but there is apparently much to do in the interim. “To commit more resources to this transition, for the 2025 Air Show season, the RCAF will not stand up its typical CF-18 Hornet Demonstration Team, but will instead showcase a small number of non-aerobatic Tactical Demonstrations," the RCAF said in a news release. There was no mention of any impact on the Snowbirds Air Demonstration Team.

The RCAF, like most air forces, is short of personnel and laying the groundwork for training, support and operations will take every available member the RCAF said. The RCAF did not say whether the demo team, which flies a jet with a different custom paint scheme each year, will return to the air show circuit in 2026 but is not abandoning air shows altogether. “The RCAF remains committed to showcasing the talent, expertise, and dedication of its members to the greatest possible extent and looks forward to continuing its long and enduring relationship with the air show community." It will attend the International Council of Air Shows meeting in Las Vegas starting Dec. 9.